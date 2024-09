The Weather Authority is now monitoring Tropical Storm Helene, as tropical storm watches have been issued throughout our area.

Helene is located in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and will rapidly strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall as a predicted hurricane along the Panhandle of Florida Thursday evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. Tuesday advisory, the storm is moving toward the northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 45 mph.

This motion will continue throughout Tuesday, shifting into a faster northward to north-northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Lower Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge and for the Dry Tortugas.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Middle Florida Keys, from the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge.

According to The Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, “Collier County in Southwest Florida is now under both a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch. NHC has a preliminary forecast of 2 – 4 feet of storm surge on Thursday in Collier County due to the future of Hurricane Helene.”

Lee and Charlotte Counties are under a tropical storm watch and are forecasted to have 2—7 feet of storm surge along the coastlines on Thursday.

Strengthening is expected during the next few days.

The system is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday and continue strengthening on Thursday as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The Weather Authority will continue monitoring this tropical system as it continues to develop throughout the week.

