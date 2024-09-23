Tracking Invest 97L in the western Caribbean

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Robb and Tricia Winiecki have been fans of Royal Scoop ice cream and friends with the founders of the Naples-based ice cream chain for years. Now, the Winieckis own their own Royal Scoop ice cream shop.
The majority of computer models are currently showing landfall in either the Big Bend or Panhandle of Florida Thursday into early Friday.
Our dry and pleasant conditions continue for the majority of your Monday.
Work should start on the berm at Tigertail Beach on Marco Island after Halloween.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has blocked off parts of Kaidon Lane in North Fort Myers as a part of an active investigation.
The Lehigh Acres Fire Department rescued a kitten from a storm drain.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are conducting a death investigation around Grapefruit Lane in Punta Gorda.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features child-like sex dolls, loaded guns, and a puppy left in a hot truck.
People gathered to spread awareness and raise money at the Clips for Cancer event put on by the Lee Health Foundation in Fort Myers.
It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida, and this event has just what you need to tackle the home improvement project you’ve been procrastinating.
The Weather Authority is tracking a mostly dry Sunday, with few storms expected for your Sunday, and isolated storms throughout Monday and Tuesday.
There has been an update on the investigation at Montgomery Avenue in Tice which had two women transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
A fatal hit-and-run occurred early Saturday on U.S. 27, just north of Boar Hammock Ranch Road in Glades County, resulting in the death of a pedestrian.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, an electrical fire left apartment complexes, stores and over 1,000 people in downtown Fort Myers without power.
Punta Gorda residents received various key lime desserts at the 11th annual Key Lime and Tropical Festival at Fisherman’s Village on Sunday evening.
The disturbance in the Western Caribbean, currently named Invest 97L, will rapidly strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Panhandle of Florida Thursday evening.
The Weather Authority has been monitoring the steering currents across the entire United States over the last week, and models are finally agreeing on the steering pattern for the next few days.
Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “An area of high pressure currently over Florida will be drifting east over the next few days, and while it will keep direct impacts off the coast of Southwest Florida, this storm will unfortunately directly impact the Panhandle of Florida on Thursday.”
The next name would be Helene.
You’ll see a lot more computer models on it for both track and strength, updated every 6 hours.
Hurricane Hunters will be flying into the disturbance on Monday.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt expects this to become a hurricane and make landfall as one too.
“Preliminary intensity models are between Category 1-3 on average, and it will strengthen over very warm water in the Gulf of Mexico. Upper-end intensities from a few models do show the potential for a Category 4. The 12z GFS (American) was one of those models,” Devitt said.
While Southwest Florida won’t be directly impacted by the center of the storm, we’ll see impactful and stormy weather on Thursday and Friday.
Rain bands with heavy rain will be arriving late Wednesday night and continue through Friday. We could see 2-5 inches of rain with higher totals along the coast.
Windy conditions with sustained winds from 15 – 30 mph Thursday and gusts up to 50 mph along the coast. Winds will be breezy on both Wednesday and Friday.
Since we will be on the Eastern side of the storm, there is always a potential for tornadoes on Thursday midday and afternoon.
Similar to Debby (a strengthening system offshore of Southwest Florida) we should see storm surge along the coast arriving on Thursday and lingering through Friday (water levels will stay high for multiple high tide cycles).
Looking at the recent guidance we can see about 2 – 4 ft. of surge for our coastline.
Expect some updates on these impacts over the next few days.
It is still too early to know the specific impacts for wind, rain, surge, etc, along the Gulf Coast of Florida.
The models shown in the graphic below are Red (European), Magenta (AI European), Orange (United Kingdom), Blue (Canadian), Yellow (American) and Green (German).
Download the WINK Weather app, stream the latest forecast or WINK Doppler 3x anywhere you go.