Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking Tropical Depression 19, which is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara in the Caribbean later this Thursday afternoon.

Models have been trending more positively for Southwest Florida as this system will move onshore of Central America over the next five days.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 4 a.m. Thursday advisory, the depression is moving toward the west at nearly 15 mph.

The depression is expected to stall and meander near the north coast of Honduras late Friday and through the weekend.

Land interaction causes tropical systems to weaken, and this positive trend is showing a far weaker system before it moves into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

From there, a strong and fast-moving front will be moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

This front and associated wind shear can cause even more weakening, and some models have that front absorbing this system completely as it moves through the Central Gulf of Mexico.

Regardless of this latest positive trend, rain still looks likely, with scattered rain and storms arriving Wednesday and rain lingering through next weekend.

Hurricane Season ends on Nov. 30.