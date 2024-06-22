LCSO investigating stabbing in Alva

WINK News
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
There is a good chance of seeing scattered storms this weekend and into next week.
Ten local families battling cancer are getting a much-needed break this weekend.
The death of a 12-year-old boy is bringing the community together, and his father could not be more thankful.
“I certainly would not want to enter into a storm with those (trailers) potentially being debris,” said Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, during a May 28 board meeting.
Destruction is usually a bad thing, but for Port Charlotte, it’s a new future as the front wall of the Promenades was demolished.
The conversation around Artificial Intelligence has increased over the last few years, and for good reason; when it comes to weather, AI shows a lot of promise.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the problem area where the mysterious substance scene is all clear. WINK News spoke with experts.
The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation.
Some are feeling anxious in a small Hendry County community after several people, including first responders, got sick.
Music Walk will be going on for several hours, so expect some roadblocks if you’re coming downtown.
Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is approaching, which means another bridge closure in Southwest Florida.
The Lee County Sheriffs Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon near Gardner Road in Alva.
At least one person was stabbed. Violent crimes unit detectives are working on the case.
A spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriffs Office says there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.
The scene has been contained at this time. It is unclear what condition the victim is in.
