LCSO investigating stabbing in Alva

The Lee County Sheriffs Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon near Gardner Road in Alva.

At least one person was stabbed. Violent crimes unit detectives are working on the case.

A spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriffs Office says there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

The scene has been contained at this time. It is unclear what condition the victim is in.

