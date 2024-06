Programming note: WINK will carry the first presidential debate of 2024 live at 9 p.m. EST. We will stream it in this story above.

At this moment, Former President Trump is en route to Atlanta, where tonight at 9, right here on WINK, he will debate President Biden.

The president is already there ready to square off in the earliest presidential debate in modern history.

WINK News anchor Claire Galt is at the debate, the only local journalist to make the 580-mile trip.

The mission of both President Biden and Trump is to appear strong.

Democrats, Republicans and Independents all have questions about the age and fitness of both men, so tonight, they’ll be watching how each handles himself, among other things.

“I just don’t feel comfortable with Biden’s age, and I don’t feel comfortable with Trump’s mouth,” said Kim Cavaliere, who lives in Georgia.

In Georgia, Biden narrowly beat Trump four years ago but where Trump is up five points in the polls today.

Cavaliere’s part of a growing block of voters dubbed “double haters.”

Those folks wish they had someone else to choose from other than Biden or Trump.

“Honestly, I wish there was another candidate that would have come through the primaries instead of it being just Donald Trump,” said Matt Vrahiotes.

The block of voters suddenly in play are Black people.

Democrats traditionally get 90% and above of the black vote nationally, 92% four years ago.

But today, recent polls show that support for the former president is growing among Black and Latino Americans.

Why is that?

Local congressman Byron Donalds told WINK News, “Because I think Black people are sick and tired of being sick and tired. Look, inflation hurts everybody. The open borders hurt everybody. What’s going on in our policy perspective hurts everybody, whether you’re Black, whether you’re white or Hispanic.”

Polls show Trump now has 18% of the Black vote, which, in a tight election, could be the difference.

According to the Washington Post, going into tonight, Trump leads Biden in six of seven battleground states nationally.

Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia are all leaning Trump. Only Wisconsin is is trending Biden.