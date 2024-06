Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a tropical wave designated as Invest 95L in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 95L is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorm activity.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the chance of further development within the next 48 hours is around 40%.

The NHC reports a 70% chance of further development over the next seven days.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, ” The steering pattern of Invest 95L reads that this area of high pressure in the Northern Atlantic will keep its due western track as it approaches and enters the Caribbean. Early spaghetti models read that this will continue to move west into South America.”

Environmental conditions are forecast to be unusually conducive for late June across the central and western tropical Atlantic, and further development of this system is anticipated.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form this weekend several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph.

If further development happens, the next named storm will be called Beryl.

A tropical wave over the west-central Caribbean Sea is producing widespread but disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity while it moves rapidly westward at around 25 mph.

Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some gradual development later this week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the weekend.

There is currently a 20% chance of further development over the next seven days.

