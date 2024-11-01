Tracking the Tropics: Possible development in the Gulf of Mexico has 70% chance of formation

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Wawa is recalling 60,000 tumblers because of a safety hazard with metal straws.
After taking necessary precautions, Lee County Utilities has rescinded the boil water notice that affected 420 residences and 15 commercial sites for South Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a possible development in the Gulf of Mexico that is slowly gaining strength.
The Southwest Florida International Airport has announced its RSWRemote parking option for Thanksgiving travelers.
La Santa Tacos & Tequilas in North Naples was forced to change its name by another user of the La Santa name.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75, three miles south of Corkscrew Road in Lee County.
The Weather Authority is tracking a warm Friday with the possibility of afternoon and evening showers.
It’s a Halloween miracle! The owner of a popular haunted house in Port Charlotte thought this year would be its last, but the community isn’t ready to say farewell.
New information has been released about the 2-year-old Clewiston boy who died from a single gunshot wound.
A neighborhood in Bointa has had more than five power outages in one night. Many residents are wondering, ‘When will it come to an end?’
The Marco Island restoration project that began in 2022 will continue after being paused by Hurricane Milton.
On Fort Myers Beach recovery efforts from the back-to-back storms still have a long way to go. With the debris mostly cleaned up, the beach now needs some nourishment.
The best way to celebrate Halloween is with costumes and candy. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s office will have plenty of both with this year’s cops and goblins event.
Thousands of baby sea turtles have hatched and have made their way to their forever home on Sanibel Island, marking the end of nesting season.
A 45-year-old man appeared in court charged in connection to an incident that happened on Colonial Boulevard near Ortiz Avenue.
The Weather Authority is tracking a possible development in the Gulf of Mexico that is slowly gaining strength.
Current models are beginning to agree on a weak tropical system developing early next week in the Caribbean.
The latest from the National Hurricane Center calls for a 70% chance of development over the next seven days.
Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Development is likely early next week as this disturbance moves slowly northwest in the Caribbean.”
Maloch continued to mention that while development looks more likely, most models agree on a weaker system, which means it may be tracking a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Patty.
This strong area of high pressure will meander over the Southeastern United States over the next 7 days.
Models are picking up on this high’s strength and developing this low as it tracks into the south-central Gulf of Mexico.
Regarding any impacts in the Southwest Florida area, tropical moisture will still bring some rain in mid-next week.
While Floridians are no strangers to being on edge about potential tropical impacts, Maloch offered potential positive outcomes due to the incoming rainfall.
Rain is well-needed in Southwest Florida due to the lingering effects of salt spray from Hurricane Milton, which has affected power in several local areas.
Regardless of any possible developments, stay with WINK News for the latest on the tropics.
So far this season, we have seen 15 named storms, 10 of which developed into hurricanes and four into major hurricanes.
Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.