Tracking the Tropics: Possible development in the Gulf of Mexico has 70% chance of formation

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a possible development in the Gulf of Mexico that is slowly gaining strength.

Current models are beginning to agree on a weak tropical system developing early next week in the Caribbean.

The latest from the National Hurricane Center calls for a 70% chance of development over the next seven days.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Development is likely early next week as this disturbance moves slowly northwest in the Caribbean.”

Maloch continued to mention that while development looks more likely, most models agree on a weaker system, which means it may be tracking a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Patty.

This strong area of high pressure will meander over the Southeastern United States over the next 7 days.

Models are picking up on this high’s strength and developing this low as it tracks into the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

Regarding any impacts in the Southwest Florida area, tropical moisture will still bring some rain in mid-next week.

While Floridians are no strangers to being on edge about potential tropical impacts, Maloch offered potential positive outcomes due to the incoming rainfall.

Rain is well-needed in Southwest Florida due to the lingering effects of salt spray from Hurricane Milton, which has affected power in several local areas.

So far this season, we have seen 15 named storms, 10 of which developed into hurricanes and four into major hurricanes.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.