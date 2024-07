Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain throughout this Thursday, which will slightly cool temperatures this afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “The hazy skies in our area will continue to be seen today. More rain is expected with scattered showers and a few storms for your afternoon plans.”

Maloch then mentioned that the light showers would persist throughout the evening. Credit: The Weather Authority

Thursday

More showers and storms move through Southwest Florida for your Thursday plans.

We’ll see these on-and-off light rain showers through the day with a few storms possible.

Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.  Credit: The Weather Authority

Friday

Friday morning will begin quite warm and humid once again with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Scattered rain and storms will impact your Friday plans with most of those developing in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 97 – 102¬į.¬†

Saturday

Saharan dust slowly moves out of Southwest Florida on Saturday which means more rain will be popping up and impacting your weekend.

Scattered rain and storms are looking likely Saturday afternoon and evening. 

Due to the Saharan dust moving out and a bit more sunshine, highs will be warmer and in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will be hotter as well and range from 102 – 107¬į.¬† Credit: The Weather Authority

A broad trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for some additional development of this system over the next couple of days before it moves inland over the southeastern U.S. by this weekend.

While this area is given a low chance for development, rain showers will increase across parts of Southwest Florida over the next few days.

There is a low 10% chance of further development over the next seven days.