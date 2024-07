How hard is it to purchase an AR-15, the rifle that was used in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and a gun called a weapon of mass destruction?

In Florida, AR-15s have a similar process of purchase in comparison to other firearms.

WINK News visited the Naples Gun Shop to meet owner David Rich. Rich has an extensive background in guns after working in investigating, law enforcement and corrections.

He says his shop has the same rules as Walmart, a gun show or any other place in Florida selling guns.

Step 1: you have to meet the qualifications. In Florida, you have to be 21 to buy any and every firearm. You also have to be a citizen or green card holder. Then, depending on what type of firearm you want, there may be other qualifications to meet.

“If they are a resident of any state with valid identification, they can buy a long gun, which means a rifle or shotgun, but that’s it. To buy a handgun or a receiver, they have to be a resident of the State of Florida,” said Rich.

When someone comes in with all of these qualifications, it doesn’t mean they’ll get a gun like. The store has the authority to not sell to someone if they feel that is the right choice.

“If we think something’s not right, or something’s off, we can deny the sale before going forward,” Rich said.

Step 2: Purchase a gun.

Step 3: Have a government-issued photo ID with proof of current address and complete the ATF 4473 background form.

Several questions about your background, past run-ins with the law and citizenship are asked.

The form cannot be filled out until a purchase is made.

“[Question] 21F is where we get lots of questions. Are you an unlawful user of or addicted to marijuana or any depressant stimulant narcotic drug or any other controlled substances,” Rich said.

Marijuana is still illegal in the federal system. You cannot possess or buy a firearm unless you surrender the medical marijuana card.

Once you finish the form, you have to sign stating that all of your information is the truth.

“We’re going to go over it. If everything’s correct, we’re gonna hit continue,” Rich said. “Then they’re going to be presented with his big paragraph outlined in red, basically saying that all the information they’re supplying to us in the government is true to the best of their knowledge.”

Step 4: All information entered in the 4473 will be verified by gun store staff before it is entered into the federal background system.

In a year, the Naples Gun Shop does around 1,500 background checks. They cost $5 per check. The state charges the store and then the cost is passed to the customer.

“It’s going to come back as either approved or disapproved or decision pending,” Rich said. “A decision pending doesn’t mean you’re denied, doesn’t mean you’re approved. That can take anywhere from a couple days to months, because the system is going to reach out to the jurisdiction that has the record and ask for clarification.”

Step 5: If the customer has a Florida concealed weapons license, they can leave with the gun once the background is approved. If they do not have a Florida concealed weapons license, they can return to the store in three business days (not counting weekends or holidays) and pick up the firearm.

Rich said most people coming in to buy a gun say it’s for protection. He also said he has been getting a lot of first-time gun users.

“If someone’s brand new, we’re not going to turn them down from buying the gun, but we heavily recommend they take one of our classes before buying the gun,” Rich said.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean asked Rich if the process of buying a gun is easy.

“If you qualify, it’s not hard as long as you have the right documentation, and you follow the steps that we walk you through during the process because we have to be involved in that as well, but as far as if you don’t qualify, then no, it’s obviously hard.”

He went on to say, “I think it’s a pretty good system. We do get denials. Not everyone’s approved, doesn’t happen often. But again, we try to weed that out before it gets to that point.”

While you have to be 21 in Florida to buy a gun, you can be 18 to possess a gun. The idea of gifting a gun is in the context of a parent buying a gun for an adult child as a gift. The gifting is not supposed to be used for a 21-year-old friend to buy it for an 18-year-old because the 18-year-old can’t buy it. That is a straw purchase and a felony.