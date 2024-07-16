Sanibel city leaders discussing use of e-bikes on island

WINK News
4-star Port Charlotte defensive lineman Myron Charles commits to Florida State.
LCSO uses all of the technology and resources they have available to make sure events here are secure and, most importantly, safe.
The city ranked second best in the country for you, according to a WalletHub survey released on Tuesday.
Those close to Father Leo Riley are breathing a little easier.
Now that the shock of what took place at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday has worn off, the blame game has begun.
A grandmother in Naples is one of the first in the country to receive a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
A change in Florida law only requires 8 out of 12 jurors to recommend the death penalty instead of all 12, which may lead to a change in jurors’ behavior.
The New York Sports Club appeard to be getting rid of its Florida properties. It is closing three Around the Clock Fitness locations.
How hard is it to purchase an AR-15, the rifle that was used in the attempted assassination of former President Trump, and a gun called a weapon of mass destruction?
That number increases dramatically for people over age 65, and it can lead to tooth loss. This is why it’s so important to catch it early.
The scene cleared hours ago, but neighbors are still on edge after what happened. A man by the name of Brandon Christmas is dead after a shooting at Farmworkers Village.
A Collier County judge has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life in prison after a 2020 murder.
For three decades, electrician Bill Semmer invested in waterfront property on San Carlos Island, including his passion project, Bonita Bill’s restaurant.
Because of the high heat in Southwest Florida, trash pick-up schedules are changing.
What if you could tour Sanibel Island without breaking a sweat? City leaders are discussing using e-bikes on the island paths.
The big change would allow e-bikes that don’t require pedaling.
The change would offer tourists a new attraction to an island deep in recovery.
The Sanibel city council unanimously approved moving the draft ordinance forward to a first reading next month to explore using class two e-bikes on shared use paths and potential speed limits.
The main issue with using the class two e-bikes was lowering the age limit from 18 to 16.
“And 16. A lot of people don’t even have their licenses at that point. I’m just going to say that’s a concern,” a council member said.
And if the class one bike was allowed back in 2019, should the class two bike be allowed?
“Class one is a peddle-assisted electric bike that has a max speed of 20 mph, and that is what is currently allowed to be used on the shared use path on Sanibel. Class two bikes are peddle assisted but also have an independent throttle with a max speed of 20 mph,” said Eric Jackson, the PIO of Sanibel.
Council brought up that as technology changes, more people are buying these motorized bikes.
“It may require some additional adjustments as we get forward and as we learn from this, but one of the things we need to do from this is amp up our education and make sure we do everything we can do there so we can set that expectation of behavior on the shared use path,” said the mayor of Sanibel, Richard Johnson.
We asked someone visiting the island who rented a traditional bike if they would want to see the e-bike in the future.
“I feel like sometimes it is hard peddling, especially in long distances, but e-bikes are just something fun to do as well,” said Camden Ross, who is vacationing in Sanibel.
He said he would definitely use it next time he comes if it is approved.
These changes won’t take effect until it makes it through a second reading, which most likely won’t happen until September.