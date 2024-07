Reyna Zwanenburg and Ashley Mcnamara have a special place in their hearts for Valerie’s House in Naples.

“In 2018, my mom passed away, I was 11 years old. She passed away from glioblastoma multi form, which is a very rare type of brain cancer,” said Reyna.

“My mom also died when I was 10 from the same type of cancer, glioblastoma,” Ashley said. “And that’s kind of one of the reasons that I felt that I would be a great mentor for Reyna is, we were around same age around the same time the year that our moms passed.”

She came in shy and guarded, but with the help of her friends at Valerie’s house, Reyna has learned to share her grief with Ashley.

“Definitely, you know, growing older, also maturing kind of makes you realize that it happened in the past and you just get over it. It’s a hard thing to get over, obviously. But you know, finding someone that had something extremely in common with,” Reyna explained.

Valerie’s house is a lifeline for many kids in the community, often teaching them how to deal with intense emotions surrounding their grief.

“It’s not like having a parent either. It’s like less than a parent, but also a guardian. So, it’s like you don’t have that awkwardness,” Reyna said.

Families at Valerie’s House constantly feel the absence of their loved ones but say mentors like Ashley help fill the void.

“Someone that they can almost trust and feel that they can just say what’s on their mind. And also have fun to going out. Right? Going on shopping trips, you know, so someone that can be there, and someone they can actually overlay on depend on,” Ashley explained.

Valerie’s house encourages anyone that is looking to be a mentor not to hesitate. They say you can always make time to be with someone, and believe it’s an opportunity to learn and help the other person grow.