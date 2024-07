At 6 a.m. on Sunday, one Lee County nail salon had an unwelcomed guest.

A man was caught on camera crawling through the glass door he had just broken, crowbar in hand, and heading right for the cash drawer.

The business owner of Organic Spa Nail Bar gave WINK News these pictures of the aftermath: a mess and an emptied-out cash drawer.

But this wasn’t the only beauty salon that had been burglarized.

The Hair Cuttery next door and Scott Anthony Salon, 20 minutes away, both had their front doors smashed and cash registers rummaged through.

“I usually park right here, and I seen the door smashed,” said Angela Coe, the manager of a Hair Cuttery off San Carlos Boulevard.

Another Hair Cuttery in Coconut Point also had an attempted burglary, but the crook couldn’t get past the deadbolt and gave up.

Coe said the break-in is upsetting.

“I felt really horrible. I mean, I just feel like I was like, our whole salon was violated,” said Coe, “devastating. I mean, I feel, I don’t know, I feel a lot of emotions.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is now searching for the burglar.

“I just want everybody to be safe. I mean, you know, if we ever take more protocol and get better, you know, surveillance or better locks, better doors than that. I’m all for it, for the safety of my staff and the girls,” said Coe.

No money was stolen from either of the Hair Cuttery salons, one because the suspect couldn’t get inside and the other because the manager hid the cash the night before.

The nail salon and Scott Anthony salon had the entire cash drawer stolen.

On top of all that, each of the four businesses will now have to replace their damaged or shattered doors.

If you have any information on any of these burglaries, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.