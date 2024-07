The City of Cape Coral is set to address a pervasive issue stemming from the development boom: establishing more sidewalks.

With the 2024-2025 school year set to begin in under three weeks, many parents are worried and mindful of their children walking to bus stops without the benefit of sidewalks.

The safety concern has parents vocalizing their troubled feelings about their children.

“They’re just like standing in the middle of the road where people are going to work. 6 in the morning, 5 in the morning. You got cars flying up and down, not really seeing kids,” said Cape Coral resident Carmen Cutugno.

“There’s no curbs. There’s nothing. So if somebody were to get in an accident or swerve or do whatever, there’s nothing to stop them,” said South Fort Myers resident Megan Shaw.

Residents are conscious of the issue and voice their opinions toward city officials.

However, if the city’s proposed $984.1 million budget for 2025 is approved, $3.5 million will be allocated for sidewalk expansions.

While city officials have not mentioned the specifics of the proposed expansion, the budget lists sidewalks on Miramar Street as a main focus. Another focus in the budget includes expansions in school areas.