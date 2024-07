Oscar Alvarez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral man has been arrested after allegedly ignoring veterinarian instructions due to financial struggles, leading to his dog’s poor quality of life and suffering.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on April 28, at around 12:55 p.m., 61-year-old Oscar Alvarez took Titan, an 8-year-old Male Shih Tzu, to VetNow regarding a large mass the size of a baseball that was covering Titan’s face and started to rupture.

The mass reportedly made it difficult for Titan to breathe, and he couldn’t eat or drink. A foul smell also emanated from Titan’s face and the mass.

The veterinarian told an officer that the large mass was obliterating the entire center of Titan’s face from his upper forehead to beyond the tip of his nose. His nose was compressed and distorted, causing Titan to wheeze heavily and have major difficulty breathing.

The veterinarian said he explained to Alvarez that the mass had been left for too long and that Titan was beyond help. Titan had no quality of life left, and humane euthanasia was his only option.

The investigation found that Alvarez took Titan to VetNow in October of 2023 about a lump on his nose and eye discharge. At that time, Titan had difficulty breathing through his nose. The veterinarian said the lump on his nose was infected, causing the discharge.

The doctor recommended radiographs, complete blood work, and electrolytes, but Alvarez declined due to finances.

Alvarez was sent home with a seven-day supply of medication to treat a heart condition and nasal mass and was told to re-check with his regular veterinarian as soon as possible. However, Alvarez failed to follow up with veterinary care after Titan’s visit.

The mass continued to grow through Titan’s face, causing unnecessary pain and suffering.

The mass obstructed his nostrils and ultimately pushed Titan’s right eye back into his head as it grew over the eye.

The investigation also revealed Alvarez canceled Titan’s wellness plan at his regular veterinarian in June of 2022, claiming he gave Titan away.

Titan’s last visit to that veterinarian was in January 2022 for an illness check, during which there was no visible mass, but the doctor warned Titan might have one because he had nasal discharge, signs of a narrowing airway and irregular heart rate.

The doctor also warned that not following up with Alvarez would be detrimental to Titan’s health, but those warnings were ignored.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alvarez on Thursday. He’s being charged with animal cruelty.