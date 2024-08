Ms. Beckman and Ms. Blackburn are getting their classrooms ready for the first day of school next week.

“I get so excited just meeting them and getting to know them and then helping them to achieve the best that they can achieve,” said Carole Beckman.

“I really like to see kids working collaboratively and giving them those opportunities and challenging them to meet their highest potential,” said Bonita Blackburn.

WINK News visited the Seagate Elementary campus Tuesday as teachers came in for their first day.

“This is my fifth year at Seagate, but this is year 33 in total,” Blackburn added. “I love kids, and I love having a connection with kids and seeing kids learn.”

Ms. Beckman told WINK News she’s retiring after this school year, a bittersweet moment.

“This is my 28th year at Seagate and my 42nd year teaching,” she said.

WINK News asked teachers how they feel coming back to their classrooms knowing teacher contract negotiations are still ongoing.

“I hope they really recognize the teachers at the top,” Beckman explained.

“I wish they had been able to come to a settlement before the school year begins because that’s obviously a big part. I mean, that’s our life; our livelihood depends on our contract and our salaries,” Blackburn said.

Chief academic officer Elizabeth Alves said a new school year always comes with challenges.

“Each year brings new sets of standards, new instructional materials, new curriculum guides that teachers need to become acquainted with. This year is no difference,” she added.

CCPS is ranked sixth in the state out of 67 school districts and is one of only 16 Florida school districts rated as an “A.”