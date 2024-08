Immokalee is one of those small towns where everybody knows everybody and everybody loves Immokalee football.

“Everything that goes on here truly relies on one another,” Head Coach James Delgado said. “When Immokalee football is good, the town is good and school is good.”

The kids are proud to play Immokalee football.

“It means a lot because my brother played here when he was younger and I know that redwood team, they’re a family,” junior quarterback Chris Germinal said. “They play to the highest level.”

Five straight losing seasons was a rough drought for the little town.

“That’s not what Immokalee is,” senior defensive back Gilbert Charles said. “Immokalee’s never been known to lose.”

Until last year’s Indians showed signs of life with a 6-6 record and the team’s first district title in six years.

“To be in the playoffs was special,” Delgado said. “Our kids have now tasted that and seen it. I believe that it was necessary for that to happen, for us to get to where we’re going.”

Perhaps going all the way to a state championship?

Senior Rodenel Anthony told WINK News the whole team is more motivated than ever.

“Oh man, our whole team is hyped,” Anthony said. “Our team, I feel like, is way better than last year. I have so many high expectations.”

The Indians are starting the season with confidence and they’re committed to making Immokalee football something for the town to be proud of.

“We know how much work we put in to just be the greatest, but I feel like we’ve still got more to prove,” Germinal said.

They’ll start with the Barron Collier Cougars who beat the Indians by a touchdown last year.

Immokalee’s first home game is against Clewiston on Aug. 30.