There are dozens of dead fish in a retention pond at the Marco Shores Estates neighborhood in Collier County.

“I live right across this road here. So when you walk out, it smells; it’s terrible, and something needs to be done,” said Penny Jaskulske.

“I’ve been a resident here for nine years, and my biggest concern is the fact that they irrigate our property with this pond,” said Bill Patterson. “So, what is going into our yards, and what are we going to be breathing?”

WINK News talked with several neighbors who have lived here for years and said they’ve never seen anything like this before.

“It’s concerning for everybody that comes and enjoys lake fishing or just walking or sitting down here in the evenings or anything. It’s a real concern with the smell and all the dead carcasses and everything here,” Jay Groover added.

They’re having to deal with a horrible sight and smell, and want to know why this is even happening.

“When our AC system kicks on the fan, it sucks some of the smell into the house from it. So, yeah, it’s, it’s pretty rough,” Groover added.

“I just want to say that the lake is beautiful, [but] the smell is awful, and my concern is we don’t know what we’re inhaling [and] what killed the fish,” said neighbor Maddie Cottiers.

Penny said she called the fish kill hotline, who said it could be several things, including…

“They told me, well, because of the heat and the rain that was causing the death of some of the fish and low oxygen,” she explained.

Neighbors have their own ideas on what could be causing the dead fish to pop up, but they hope someone comes out there soon so they don’t have to deal with the sight and smell.