From guilt to gratitude, former Cape Coral city councilwoman Patty Cummings broke her silence after her sentencing over election fraud.

Tuesday morning, Cummings spoke with WINK News anchor Claire Galt over the phone but did not want to talk about why she decided to take a plea deal on election fraud charges.

She also refused to get into why she lied about where she lived when she ran for Cape Coral City Council.

But Cummings did tell WINK News this, “Right now at this time in my life I have bigger things to worry about. My health and my family. I’m very grateful for all my real friends and family that’s been there for me and right now I just need to get healthy again.”

Healthy again, because Cummings has been diagnosed with stage three lung cancer.

Notice a different tone? Cummings seemed somber.

Not defiant like she was on Nov. 15, 2023, one day after turning herself in and bonding out of jail on those election fraud charges.

“So, I am and will be pleading not guilty,” said Cummings in 2023. “I am innocent until proven otherwise.”

One day later on Nov. 16, 2023, we broke the news that Florida Governor Ron Desantis suspended Cummings from Cape Coral City Council indefinitely.

The council voted to appoint Richard Carr to fill Cummings’ seat.

As part of her plea deal, Cummings cannot run for or hold elected office while on probation.

But that’s not what’s on her mind right now.

“Is there anything you want to say to the people you represented?” asked Galt.

“Just to thank them all for believing in me and knowing what was really happening. Many of them that were in the know…know. I just need to focus on my health and my family,” explained Cummings.

The race for city council in Cape Coral District 4 is shaping up to be pretty interesting.

First, there’s Richard Carr who replaced Cummings.

Then there’s Jennifer Nelson, who Cummings beat in 2022.

William Matthews and Robert Sutter are the other two candidates on the primary ballot.