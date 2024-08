From showing up late to not showing up at all. Bus issues pop up every school year.

So what’s the problem? The Lee County School District already made changes to routes due to a driver shortage, but some parents said that’s not enough.

They’re dealing with the same issues as last year, and the new school year just started.

Dad Zac Maclean is frustrated and worried that this is going to keep happening all year round for his son, Logan, at Riverdale High.

He already had a scare three years ago when his kids took hours to get home from school, and he said this year’s looking like it’s headed in the same direction.

“He was here from 4:30 till 6:00 at this bus stop, and no bus came. He came home, and when we went to drive him to school” said Maclean, “This morning, he came back at 5:30, and we went up pretty much immediately to talk to somebody and find out what’s going on and why nobody’s being held accountable for this, and all I got was a ‘give me your name and number and we’ll call you back’.”

WINK News reporter Camila Pereria waited with Maclean at the bus stop in the afternoon to see if Logan would arrive on time.

And sure enough, the bus arrived a few minutes late to drop him off.

“They didn’t know what bus I was on, so they kept asking, and then they kept swapping and all that. Well, I was just following the few people around, like, ‘OK, am I going to get on the bus eventually?’ It was not fun.” said Logan.

And in Cape Coral, parents are dealing with the same problem.

So, even with all the changes the Lee County School District has made to prevent these issues from happening again, Parents said they don’t see how it’s helped much.

The district said that in the next two weeks, they’ll be keeping an eye on how the bus schedule is working to see if more changes are needed.