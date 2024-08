When you see Andrew Leopold, his size stands out. But when he lines up a defensive line, you notice something else.

“People look at me they don’t think I’m fast,” Leopold explained. “So it’s kind of like a catfish kind of way for me. So it’s like when I’m lining up they’re like who’s this guy but when I get there they’re like oh snap.”

Another part of the Gateway High School senior’s game that is surprising is that this is the first time the receiver and defensive end ever played the sport. Leopold played basketball exclusively before becoming a dual sport athlete.

“It’s just learning how many plays we have,” Leopold said. “As a receiver, knowing what to do, how many yards I have to take, all of that.”

And Leopold isn’t the only one on the Eagles roster learning the game. Wide receiver Christopher Davis was also just a basketball player before hitting the gridiron for the first time last season.

“With your first year, a lot of it is learning and that learning stage you’re like a baby,” Davis said. “Consuming any knowledge it’s almost like learning how got take your first steps again. Soak up a lot of stuff in a quick amount of manner because it’s not JV or freshman you’re playing, we’re older so we’re right on varsity level.”

Gateway head coach Charlie Powell also started playing football in high school, in addition to baseball and basketball. So he knows what it’s like.

“One sport carries over into the other,” Powell answered. “You go from football to basketball you’re used to being physical for three months. Now you’re taking that physicality to basketball and you’re getting in basketball shape.”

Leopold wants to make a name for himself in this debut season.

“Not to be scared of no one,” Leopold said. “Whoever lines up against me whether it’s the biggest DB fastest DB I just like Coach Powell said just show maximum effort.”