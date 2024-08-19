Death investigation at Charlotte County home

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A mother’s mission to honor her son’s life is moving forward. Zach Martin died of heat stroke during football practice back in 2017.
A man was hit by a car and left to die on the side of the Cape Coral Bridge on Saturday. Richard Shafer is sharing his story exclusively with WINK News.
A preliminary death investigation is currently active at a Port Charlotte home.
Last week, Lee County Supervisor of Elections, Tommy Doyle, admitted to having an affair with one of his employees and visited her home many times during work hours back in 2019.
“I’m honored,” said Kay Tracy right after receiving the news. “I’m really humbled that the commissioners have that much confidence in me. I’ve been here for 20 years, so I think that I can do a really good job.”
A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in Fort Myers.
Each weekday at 6:45 a.m. sharp, these students take the bus to a school that’s an hour away.
For the first time, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is hosting The National Honor Guard Conference this week.
Kelsey Plum is back home after winning her second Olympic gold medal with Team USA women’s basketball.
The stage is set for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago as WINK News attends the affair to provide you with the most current updates.
Is it a majority, or just a loud minority? People have a laundry list of complaints with Cape Coral City Council.
With former FGCU pitcher Angie Bonilla in the pitchers’ circle, las Bravas de Cidra won the Sóftbol Superior Nacional Femenino championship.
The town of Fort Myers Beach wants to crack down on people leaving their cars where they shouldn’t be.
The Chiquita Boat Lock is one step closer to being removed. The DEP issued the final order allowing it.
The City of Palms Classic basketball tournament will return to the Suncoast Credit Union arena in December.
A preliminary death investigation is currently active at a Port Charlotte home.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is confined to this residence, and there is no suspected foul play or concerns to the neighborhood.
The details of this incident are currently unknown.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.