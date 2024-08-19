WINK News

Death investigation at Charlotte County home

Published: Updated:

A preliminary death investigation is currently active at a Port Charlotte home.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is confined to this residence, and there is no suspected foul play or concerns to the neighborhood.

The details of this incident are currently unknown.

