Roshanda Churchwell Chrisp’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman following a shooting investigation conducted in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies arrested Roshanda Churchwell Chrisp, 51, early Wednesday after a shooting happened near 49th Street West was reported.

According to LCSO, Chrisp allegedly was involved in the shooting that injured the hand of Todd Chrisp, her husband, transporting him to a Gulf Coast Medical Center for treatment.

Todd Chrisp sustained a single bullet wound from the palm of his hand and through his middle finger.

According to deputies, he will be discharged late Wednesday.

Upon interviewing the victim, he stated that Roshanda confronted him over the money that he owed.

A verbal altercation occurred, and then Roshanda brandished a black pistol before allegedly shooting Todd in his palm.

LCSO then stated that Roshanda called her mother, shouting, “I just shot Todd.”

He then retreated from the scene, hiding inside his truck down the street from the shooting location to call law enforcement.

Roshanda was then arrested and is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Her first court appearance will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.