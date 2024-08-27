WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Streaming Now: Convicted double-murder Wade Wilson's Spencer Hearing begins

Naples seeks quick, green downtown EV shuttle service

Author: Aisling Swift, Gulfshore Business
Published: Updated:

To reduce traffic, emissions and parked vehicles, the city of Naples is considering a free electric, micro-transit service to shuttle employees, shoppers and tourists to the downtown Community Redevelopment District. 

The seven-member Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board voted unanimously Aug. 26 to ask city staff to seek proposals for a fixed-route pilot program with a mobile app to cover public garages, parks, Naples Depot, City Hall, Fifth Avenue South, Naples Design District, Gulfview Middle School, NCH Baker Hospital, businesses and residential areas near the route. The CRAAB eliminated a Baker Park stop due to traffic delays but also recommended considering proposals for an on-demand service. 

“This is the first time that the city is introducing a fixed route within the city and within the CRA,” CRA Administrator Anita Jenkins said of the service, Downtown Shuttle, adding that city staff will put out a Request for Proposals or Request for Information after CRA approval. 

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.