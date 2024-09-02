WINK News

Boating incident leaves one injured in Matlacha Pass

Author: Jillian Haggerty Writer: Tim Belizaire
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating incident in North Matlacha Pass on Saturday night.

FWC, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Pine Island Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

One boat was idling in North Matlacha, and four individuals were in the vessel. Another boat then struck the vessel and left the scene after the collision, leaving the family to fend for themselves until help arrived.

One occupant sustained minor injuries.

Boaters in the Matlacha community are concerned.

“There was no reason to be fleeing the scene unless he’s got something going on that he doesn’t want anybody to see. There is enough hit-and-runs with cars around here. We don’t need it with boats, too,” said Robert Anderson, boater.

The FWC is the lead agency for the investigation.

