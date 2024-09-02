Boating incident leaves one injured in Matlacha Pass

WINK News
Cloudy skies and a chance of rain were not enough to keep families off of the beach this Labor Day.
People are converging on the Naples Pier this Labor Day where not one but two people were hit by lightning over the weekend.
Everyone knows Tito Ortiz as the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, but the Ida Baker wrestling team knows him as coach.
The Estero Island Historic Society hopes you will share items you may have from places on Fort Myers Beach that were lost to Hurricane Ian.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boat crash that occurred in North Matlacha Pass on Saturday night.
The clock is ticking to find a missing veteran.
A body believed to be that of a North Fort Myers woman missing since Wednesday has been recovered from the Caloosahatchee River.
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking information on a man wanted for robbing a Fort Myers pizza shop at gunpoint.
The Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium will remain closed pending a final inspection following a hazmat situation in July.
A Lee County student received a letter from President Joe Biden after the student had a bad day with his stutter and wrote to the president.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered showers and storms throughout Southwest Florida this Labor Day.
The annual tradition of honoring those who died on Sept. 11, known as the Field of Flags, is is underway in Cape Coral.
There is a large scene on Palm Avenue in Fort Myers.
Multiple police units are present.
Community members have come together to clean up student bus stops throughout Lee County.
According to authorities, two individuals were in the gulf waters near the Naples Pier when a lightning strike occurred Saturday evening.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a boating incident in North Matlacha Pass on Saturday night.
FWC, The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard and Pine Island Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
One boat was idling in North Matlacha, and four individuals were in the vessel. Another boat then struck the vessel and left the scene after the collision, leaving the family to fend for themselves until help arrived.
One occupant sustained minor injuries.
Boaters in the Matlacha community are concerned.
“There was no reason to be fleeing the scene unless he’s got something going on that he doesn’t want anybody to see. There is enough hit-and-runs with cars around here. We don’t need it with boats, too,” said Robert Anderson, boater.
The FWC is the lead agency for the investigation.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.