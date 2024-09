ATV. CBS file photo

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a crash between a Toyota Camry and an ATV left at least 5 minors injured Sunday evening.

The crash occurred approximately at 7 p.m. in Lehigh Acres.

Authorities said the crash left 5 minors with non-incapacitating injuries.

The Toyota Camry was traveling south on Karen Avenue, approaching a 4-way intersection.

The ATV was traveling west on 20th St. approaching the 4-way intersection.

That is when authorities said the front of the Toyota Camry collided with the back of the ATV.

According to FHP, the driver of the Toyota Camry is a 26-year old Fort Myers woman with two children who suffered no injuries.

According to FHP, the minors in the ATV who were injured are between 4 and 10 years old. The driver of the ATV is a 34-year old Lehigh Acres man.

