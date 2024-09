It’s no secret that people living and visiting downtown Fort Myers are fed up with the tickets they’ve received while parking; now, however, the city is considering making a permanent change to parking fees in an effort to help.

It’s a concern Councilman Liston Bochette said he’s heard from residents.

“This week, I’ve actually intercepted three people getting parking tickets, walked them down to the Denison office and asked them to please revoke these because they were just wrong. One didn’t have a sign. The other didn’t understand how the app worked. So we need to be a little kinder, a little more generous and not be so tough with ticketing everybody,” Bochette said. Downtown parking fees suspended

The city rolled out a temporary plan to allow people to park for free downtown after 5 p.m., and it’s a change city leaders are considering making permanent. An idea both Councilman Bochette and resident Elizabeth Goodman said they’re on board with.

“We need to make the after-five parking free. Absolutely, there’s no question to it. It’s helping business,” Bochette said.

“Absolutely, and then we’re going to have that influx in tourist money, and that influx in money coming into our businesses where we’re worried about this negligible parking fee. So I think would be great for us,” Goodman said.

Tuesday morning, city leaders will discuss possible solutions to the parking problem plaguing those who go downtown, and Bochette proposed other potential ideas.

“In the summer times, maybe all the parking should be free, and maybe in season, we regulate it a little bit more. It’s just marketing. There’s no final solution,” Bochette said. “We need to be a little kinder, a little more generous, and not be so tough with ticketing everybody, and that might be bringing some zip zones back, where people can park shortly for an hour or two hours and then be on their way. So we can find the solution.

Bochette continued, “We’re listening. Certainly, it’s my ward. I’m listening to these people. I walk the streets. I talk to the merchants. Some say no problem. Some say terrible problem. But that means, let’s find a solution that at least gets everybody content.”

We will keep you updated on what city leaders decide.