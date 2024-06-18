Could suspended parking fees become permanent in downtown Fort Myers?

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Lee County Commissioners are cracking down on abandoned boats, littering and those living on the water at bimini basin.
The Fort Myers Beach town council approved plans Monday for the Myerside Resort.
FGCU student Meagan Urbanek went to Scotland and won a world championship in Irish dancing.
WINK News first broke the story Monday that Fort Myers city leaders were hitting the brakes on downtown parking fees after 5 p.m., Now the city is providing some clarity.
Authorities are investigating the site of a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy riding a motorized scooter in South Fort Myers.
A Florida team is competing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the fifth straight year getting SWFL kids excited about the sport.
The perception of when old age starts is a moving target according to new research. As we age, most people tend to push the number back further and further.
A new wastewater treatment facility just opened, promising to solve long-standing sewage problems in the community.
Camp Shriver brings together young people with and without disabilities who participate in the same activities alongside one another.
Lee County commissioners met and approved the expansion of the Fort Myers Beach Pier, adding an additional year to its reconstruction.
Blu Sushi will remain open at one of its two locations, but the downtown Fort Myers restaurant will permanently close June 28, a little more than two months before its lease expires in September.
Law enforcement, fire rescue and school officials from Charlotte County are uniting forces in a drill to practice cross-agency skills when there is an emergency that separates children from their families.
After years of planning, the start of Port Charlotte’s new downtown begins June 21, when part of Promenades Mall, 3280 Tamiami Trail, will be demolished. It will make way for Promenades at Parkside, a walkable neighborhood that will eventually house hundreds of apartments, a boutique hotel, restaurants and offices.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly stealing nearly $2,000 from a donation tip jar at the Metro Diner in Port Charlotte.
The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to accept a federal grant of more than $1.8 million to assist homeless people.
WINK News first broke the story Monday that Fort Myers city leaders were hitting the brakes on downtown parking fees after 5 p.m. Now the city is providing some clarity.
“That’s just on-street parking. The garages are 24/7,” said Mayor Kevin Anderson. “We have an obligation to the bondholders to make money on the garages.”
It’s a temporary change leading some business owners to question its long-term implications.
“If it’s just until the bridge reopens, then they’re still doing the same thing, and they’re still going to make people angry,” said downtown business owner Raimond Aulen.
So, could we see the suspension of fees even after the bridge reopens?
It’s a question WINK News reporter Annette Montgomery brought to the mayor and the general manager of Denison Parking.
“Anything is open to discussion; we have to sit down and weigh the facts. Look at both sides,” said Anderson.
“I mean, like whatever they decided to do, then we’ll follow it,” said Antuanet Amores, general manager of Denison Parking.
As for the other major questions people have whenever you bring up parking downtown: How many spots are there? And does it match the occupancy levels at neighboring businesses?
Between the three garages, the general manager said there are 1,293 spots available.
As for on-street parking …
“We have 927 parking spots, that’s including 15-minute spots and 30 minutes,” said Amores.
Annette also asked if the spaces are enough for downtown visitors.
“Yeah, we have more than enough spots for everybody visiting downtown Fort Myers,” said Amores.
The mayor and general manager of Denison Parking are in a meeting Tuesday evening to iron out the final details of the suspension of fees.
The mayor noted that parking downtown has always remained free on Sundays and holidays.
He’s also hopeful with the upcoming music walk on Friday and other events planned over the summer that we’ll see a lot more traffic downtown.