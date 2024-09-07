Scattered storms ahead for your Saturday plans

The Weather Authority is tracking weekend temperatures in the low to mid-90s this weekend with a chance for scattered storms this afternoon.

Saturday:

Expect a warm day across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s by the afternoon.

Sun and clouds will be around throughout the day with scattered storms in the forecast this afternoon and evening.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Collier County today with ‘feels-like’ temperatures reaching the triple digits.

Sunday:

A similar forecast sticks around for your Sunday as well with scattered storms and temperatures yet again in the low to mid 90s for our highs.

Then, deeper moisture will work through for the latter part of the day, meaning increased rain chances for the start of the next work week.

Looking Ahead

Rain chances are staying scattered as we kick off the next week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s each and every day.

Boating

Winds are out of the southeast and southwest today with the Gulf seas reaching 1 to 2 feet. There’s a light chop in the bays and inland waters.

Overall, it’s not a bad day to head out on the water, just stay hydrated and keep an eye for any afternoon showers and storms.

Tracking the Tropics

We are watching two areas in the tropics, neither of which will impact our weather here locally.

The one tropical wave in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a medium chance of developing.

Environmental conditions are conducive for development and this could become a tropical depression.

The peak of hurricane season is this week, and thankfully, we have been seeing a lack of activity due to wind shear and Saharan dust helping to inhibit tropical development.