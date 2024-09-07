Scattered storms ahead for your Saturday plans

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking weekend temperatures in the low to mid-90s this weekend with a chance for scattered storms this afternoon.
On Saturday, Copper Leaf Golf Club is hosting Home Base Florida, a national non-profit dedicated to veterans.
Thunderstorms tried to put a stop to week three of high school football on Friday Night, but gridiron action prevailed.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
Expect a warm day across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s by the afternoon.
Sun and clouds will be around throughout the day with scattered storms in the forecast this afternoon and evening.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Collier County today with ‘feels-like’ temperatures reaching the triple digits.
A similar forecast sticks around for your Sunday as well with scattered storms and temperatures yet again in the low to mid 90s for our highs.
Then, deeper moisture will work through for the latter part of the day, meaning increased rain chances for the start of the next work week.
Rain chances are staying scattered as we kick off the next week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s each and every day.
Winds are out of the southeast and southwest today with the Gulf seas reaching 1 to 2 feet. There’s a light chop in the bays and inland waters.
Overall, it’s not a bad day to head out on the water, just stay hydrated and keep an eye for any afternoon showers and storms.
We are watching two areas in the tropics, neither of which will impact our weather here locally.
The one tropical wave in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a medium chance of developing.
Environmental conditions are conducive for development and this could become a tropical depression.
The peak of hurricane season is this week, and thankfully, we have been seeing a lack of activity due to wind shear and Saharan dust helping to inhibit tropical development.