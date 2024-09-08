Body appearing to be missing Naples veteran found

WINK News
Another warm day is in store with temperatures yet again topping out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon.
FC Naples is holding a two-day fan fest for the community.
The Florida Gulf Coast University softball team helped Habitat for Humanity build three homes Saturday.
Veterans hit the green at the Copperleaf Golf Course on Saturday. This was part of the Home Base golf tournament.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning.
The Weather Authority is tracking weekend temperatures in the low to mid-90s this weekend with a chance for scattered storms this afternoon.
Thunderstorms tried to put a stop to week three of high school football on Friday Night, but gridiron action prevailed.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
A body that appeared to be the missing 64-year-old veteran from Naples was found on Saturday.
Collier County deputies spotted the body a short distance south of Mile Marker 97 in the Picayune Strand.
Multiple units responded to this area.
Deputies said it appeared to be Eduardo Ramirez, who had been missing for over a week.
They are still waiting for the medical examiner for full confirmation.
Investigators say it appears that no foul play was involved.