Body appearing to be missing Naples veteran found

A body that appeared to be the missing 64-year-old veteran from Naples was found on Saturday.

Collier County deputies spotted the body a short distance south of Mile Marker 97 in the Picayune Strand.

Multiple units responded to this area.

Deputies said it appeared to be Eduardo Ramirez, who had been missing for over a week.

They are still waiting for the medical examiner for full confirmation.

Investigators say it appears that no foul play was involved.

