Vice President Kamala Harries and former president Donald Trump are scheduled to go head-to-head on Sep.10 CREDIT: AP Photo

Tonight may be the only chance viewers will get to see Kamala Harris and Donald Trump together on the debate stage.

They will debate on ABC News from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia at 9 p.m.

The debate’s rules are strict.

Both candidates must stand for the entire 90 minutes.

No notes.

No talking over each other, which means moderators will mute the mics of one candidate when talking to the other.

Both candidates will say that they’re going to do things for the middle class or for senior citizens.

As you hear Harris or Trump make such promises, ask yourself one question: How do they plan on making those promises happen?

Trump and Harris have never debated.

University of Central Florida Political Scientist Aubrey Jewett said he expects the moderators to press the candidates on policy.

“I’m sure for Kamala Harris, she will try to talk about abortion at least once, if not two or three times, because she knows that’s a policy where the majority of Americans agree with her vision for the country,” said Jewett. “On the other hand, for Trump, I’m sure that he will talk about illegal immigration because he knows that not just Republicans, but a lot of independent and swing voters and even some Democrats are really concerned about that.”

Jewett also said that Harris has to step up and show the nation that she is not the same as Joe Biden.

The vice president recently added a policy page to her website after the Trump campaign repeatedly slammed her for not having one.

“A lot of voters don’t really know her, so this debate is her best opportunity to introduce herself to the voters,” said Jewett.

Jewett said this is former President Trump’s best chance to connect Harris to Biden, as well as the spike in cost of living while the pair has been in office. He expects that Trump will do this partly by focusing on Harris’ record or what Trump calls a lack of one.

“So, if you don’t like immigration policy or the way things have gone over the last few years: ‘Blame her, I’ll do something different,'” said Jewett.

Depending on which poll you look at, Harris and Trump edge each other out by less than two points.

Most political analysts say Pennsylvania is the must-win state. Without it, winning the White House becomes very difficult.