Burnt Store corridor rezoning could lead to a Publix, other services

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 10 unanimously approved rezoning a 41.31-acre parcel at 17150 Burnt Store Road. The owners of the property are trying to attract more commercial development to the area.

Burnt Store Corridor residents and members of the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition have been clamoring for the zoning change that could pave the way for a retail center anchored by Publix with other businesses and services.

Residents living in communities along Burnt Store Road have to drive 8 to 10 miles north or south to reach a Publix, stores, services and medical facilities.

