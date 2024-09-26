WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Hurricane Helene becomes Category 2 storm

SWFL Publix stores close ahead of Helene

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:

Publix announced some of their stores in Southwest Florida will remain closed as Hurricane Helene approaches on Thursday.

The stores should reopen on Friday, but the status of individual stores is subject to change based on Hurricane Helene’s track and impacts.

Lee County

Fort Myers Beach

  • 4791 Estero Blvd.

Bokeelia

  • 5100 Pine Island Rd.

Manatee County

Palmetto

  • 8th Ave. W.

Holmes Beach

  • 3900 E. Bay Dr.

Sarasota County

Longboat Key

  • 525 Bay Isles Pkwy.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.