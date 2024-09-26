SWFL Publix stores close ahead of Helene

WINK News
Hurricane Helene has brought heavy rainfall to Southwest Florida, causing significant flooding in many areas.
Publix announced some of their stores in Southwest Florida will remain closed as Hurricane Helene approaches on Thursday.
The Lee County Electric Cooperative has reported power outages throughout the area.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference to provide updates on Hurricane Helene.
Southwest Florida International Airport has canceled multiple flights due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Helene.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of Hurricane Helene, a Category 2 storm set to hit Florida.
Charlotte County officials are set to hold a news conference regarding the potential impacts caused by Hurricane Helene.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
On Fort Myers Beach, every day has been an uphill battle since Hurricane Ian.
The barrier islands are the most vulnerable in Charlotte County, and evacuations have been ordered for places like Manasota Key.
While some businesses in Collier County have sandbags and closed signs on their doors, others, like Vergina’s, are open and packed.
If you’re suffering from hurricane-related post-traumatic stress disorder, videos and pictures from past hurricanes can be haunting.
The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Six has been deployed ahead of Helene.
The Salvation Army in Lee County is being cautious and adding more beds to their shelters ahead of Helene.
The attorney for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has gone on the record about allegations made against the sheriff by a political rival.
The stores should reopen on Friday, but the status of individual stores is subject to change based on Hurricane Helene’s track and impacts.
