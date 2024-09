Parents sending their kids to school on Thursday will see extra police and deputy presence on campuses.

The increase in police presence is due to threats to schools posted on social media.

The threats are not credible but have been shared multiple times on social media platforms.

Now, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is urging the community to report any threats seen on social media instead of sharing the social media posts.

The sheriff’s office says it has no evidence of credible threats to Charlotte County Public Schools, but it is increasing police presence on all campuses as a precaution.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted the below on Facebook Wednesday, saying in part, “Concerned community members have reported these posts. While there is no evidence of a credible threat, CCSO takes these reports very seriously and will investigate them thoroughly.” The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook about the social media threats. CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

They then updated that post by saying, “Through investigation, detectives have tracked down the person who made the original post and determined there is no actual threat.” The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is no threat to Charlotte County Public Schools. CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Punta Gorda Police Department responded with a Facebook post, saying they “take any such reports very seriously and will investigate. Out of an abundance of caution, the Punta Gorda Police Department will have an increased presence at our schools tomorrow.”

The Punta Gorda Police Department posted on Facebook, saying they will have extra police presence at Charlotte County Schools Thursday. CREDIT: Punta Gorda Police Department

It’s also essential for parents to have serious conversations with their children about how and when to report something if they see or hear about a potential threat.