WINK News

Watch Now
BREAKING NEWS Boat crashes into Matanzas Pass Bridge

Man accused of taking photos of minor in bathroom stall at Naples mall

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
David Sanabria Credit: The Naples Police Department

A man has been arrested after allegedly taking photos of an underaged girl from underneath a bathroom stall at a Naples mall.

On Friday, just after 3 p.m., a Naples police officer responded to an incident happening in one of the women’s restrooms at the Coastland Center Mall.

According to the Naples Police Department, a minor witnessed 22-year-old David Sanabria taking photos of her from underneath a bathroom stall next to hers.

Sanabria was arrested without incident after he left the women’s restroom.

According to public records, Sanabria is on supervised inmate release status from the Florida Department of Corrections for a previous conviction for fleeing and eluding police.

Sanabria was transported to the Naples Jail Center.

He’s been charged with video voyeurism and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.