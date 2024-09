Bonita Springs Beach (Credit: WINK News)

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to award a nearly $39.2 contract to nourish the beaches on Lovers Key and Bonita Beach.

The funds are to address chronic erosion as well as damage caused by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

According to the county, the main project consists of 1.1 miles of shoreline within Lovers Key State Park and 0.8 miles of shoreline at the northern end of Bonita Beach (Little Hickory Island).

In addition, in cooperation with the City of Bonita Springs, hurricane damage to the upper beach and dunes will be repaired on a one-time basis, extended south of Bonita Beach to the Lee-Collier County line.

Weeks Marine Inc. will excavate, transport and place beach-compatible sand from a Gulf of Mexico sand source to nourish multiple beach segments.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has designated the main project area as critically eroded.

The project is scheduled to begin Oct. 15 and will be complete by mid-June 2025. Beaches will remain open, except in the safety zones where sand is actively being placed.

The project includes restoring three public beach access points along Bonita Beach, which sustained significant structural damage from Hurricane Ian.

The affected structures include the restroom and county office building at Bonita Beach Park, two restroom buildings at Little Hickory Island Beach Park, and the wooden boardwalks and pavilions at all three parks.

The restroom buildings at Little Hickory Island Beach Park will be replaced, while the Bonita Beach Park restrooms and county office building will be repaired.

The project will be funded through FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund.