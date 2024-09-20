Bear tears up car in Collier County

WINK News
Businesses around Fort Myers Beach have been anxiously waiting to hear whether or not they’re in the clear. FEMA said that all trailers and shipping containers that can’t be easily moved had to be off the island by Nov. 18.
A 17-year-old accused of killing his mother has been indicted and will be tried as an adult.
A World War II veteran is celebrating a huge milestone. Alfon Larson is celebrating his 100th birthday.
It’s time to spruce up your home with a taste of the outdoors. This weekend is the 28th annual home and garden show in downtown Fort Myers.
According to the Collier County Sheriff’s office, a Collier man is facing over four counts of possession and transmission of child sex abuse material.
You don’t have to be a top athlete to know the pain of a broken rib. Millions of people have experienced breaking or fracturing a rib or even several ribs.
It’s the third Friday of the month, so that means it’s time for Music Walk!
A heavy police presence has been reported on Montgomery Avenue in Tice.
Southwest Florida’s first of a planned eight Potbelly locations opened Sept. 20.
The Pet for a Vet fundraiser held by WINK News’ sister radio station, 96.9 WINKFM, easily surpassed its goal of $15,000.
Bank of America is raising its hourly minimum wage to $24 for full-time and part-time employees. This could be good news for the banking industry and customers in general, Florida Gulf Coast University Assistant Professor of Economics Krishna Regmi said.
A recent expansion of the local restaurant nearly doubled its size in the Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road. The restaurant grew from 1,545 to 2,830 square feet over the summer. “It’s getting big,” said chef-owner Petar Al Kurdi.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is enlisting landowner’s assistance for the Florida Panther Payment for Ecosystem Services pilot program.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms along with slightly higher afternoon temperatures on this Friday.
A WINK News viewer from Collier County sent a video of the damage after a bear destroyed their Dodge Durango.
The bear shredded the inside of the Dodge Durango into pieces.
The incident happened in the driveway of a home in Collier County early Friday morning.
When Vanessa Zamarippa found her vehicle in destroyed condition, she was at a loss for words. Now, her car is a total loss.
Zamarippa said she always cared for her white Dodge Durango and kept it spotless for the past seven years.
“Everybody that saw it was speechless. I just don’t understand. I don’t get it,” said Zamarippa.
Zamarippa said she had seen bears in her yard at night rummaging through the trash.
She said the proof is the claw marks on the dashboard, bite marks and dropping left behind in the passenger seat.
“I was speechless. I started crying. There’s a lot of bears out here,” said Zamarippa. “So, this is what happened to our car. The bear totaled it completely. So, we’re devastated. We didn’t know what we were going to do.”
This all happened at 3 a.m. Friday morning while Zamarippa and her family were asleep.
She now has a rental car and is waiting for the insurance company.
“I loved my car. Of course, it was paid off. We didn’t have any payments,” said Zamarippa. “We didn’t know you have to start all over, so we have to figure out how to close the doors because they don’t close to see. Maybe the bear might come back.”