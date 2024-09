Photo by Guilherme Christmann on Pexels.com

People in Lee and Charlotte counties are preparing as the Potential Tropical System 9 is monitored this morning.

One area that should prepare for flooding is Punta Gorda. Tropical Storm Debby hit the historic area in August, flooding homes and businesses.

The city of Punta Gorda is urging people not to conduct any lawn work on their homes.

They said any major yard work, such as trimming around your home or cutting down trees, should be done well before any storm warnings and watches are issued because debris could block storm drains, cause flooding, and potentially become dangerous if the winds toss it around.

While the storm isn’t projected to land in Southwest Florida, it will have similar impacts as the Tropical Storm Debby.

“If there is money for grants for raising houses or something like make it a lot clearer because the idea of our house flooding multiple times in a year and having no options other than just, I guess we have to remodel the house every year like it’s not really acceptable,” said Ashley and Christian Harris, Punta Gorda residents.

If there are design issues with the storm drains, as many neighbors believe, the city said the study will identify them.

Sam’s Club and Costco were reportedly fully packed in Lee County on Tuesday morning.

WINK News viewers in Lee County have said that some stores are already running out of essentials like water and toilet paper.

Lee and Charlotte Counties are under a tropical storm watch.

The system is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday and continue strengthening on Thursday as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The Weather Authority will continue monitoring this tropical system as it develops throughout the week.