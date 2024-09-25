WINK News

Lee County Officials provide plans ahead of Hurricane Helene

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Lee County Officials meet to discuss preparations ahead of Category 1 Hurricane Helene.

During a news conference held on Wednesday, Representative Mike Greenwell spoke on the potential impacts that the hurricane may have on Lee County.

All schools will be closed on Thursday to maximize safety.

Garbage collection will be postponed to Friday if your scheduled pick-up day is on Thursday.

Emergency hotlines are activated to provide information on the storm. The hotline number is 239-433-3900.

Locals are urged to stay home on Wednesday and Thursday if they can and not drive through flooded roadways.

