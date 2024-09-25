Salvation Army expands resources ahead of Helene

WINK News
If you’re suffering from hurricane-related post-traumatic stress disorder, videos and pictures from past hurricanes can be haunting.
The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Six has been deployed ahead of Helene.
The Salvation Army in Lee County is being cautious and adding more beds to their shelters ahead of Helene.
The attorney for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has gone on the record about allegations made against the sheriff by a political rival.
In Lee County, the emergency operations center has been activated to a level 2.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
With Hurricane Helene expected to land on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, Florida Power and Light are bracing for widespread power outages.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The people who own businesses on Fort Myers Beach, like Nervous Nellie’s, are closing down to prepare for the effects of Helene.
The shelter at 2400 Edison Avenue is adding 40 beds as it prepares to host families on Wednesday and Thursday.
They’ve also added more volunteers to make meals and assist during the storm.
Amy Earley is the Salvation Army’s Operations Program Director. She said that while they are gearing up, they still need supplies before the storm.
“At this time, we are looking for some comfortable blankets so that people don’t have to use institutional-style blankets,” said Earley. “But at any time, anyone can go to our website and donate directly, and the best way to help the Salvation Army is through cash donations because then we can use it for what the specific need is at that time.”
The Salvation Army plans to provide shelter to those in need until Friday or until the storm clears.
