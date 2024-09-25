Salvation Army expands resources ahead of Helene

Credit: WINK News

The Salvation Army in Lee County is being cautious and adding more beds to their shelters ahead of Helene.

The shelter at 2400 Edison Avenue is adding 40 beds as it prepares to host families on Wednesday and Thursday.

They’ve also added more volunteers to make meals and assist during the storm.

Amy Earley is the Salvation Army’s Operations Program Director. She said that while they are gearing up, they still need supplies before the storm.

“At this time, we are looking for some comfortable blankets so that people don’t have to use institutional-style blankets,” said Earley. “But at any time, anyone can go to our website and donate directly, and the best way to help the Salvation Army is through cash donations because then we can use it for what the specific need is at that time.”

The Salvation Army plans to provide shelter to those in need until Friday or until the storm clears.

