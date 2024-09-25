WINK News

Sandbags in Lee, Charlotte, Collier counties ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
flooding
Sandbags used to combat flooding issues. CREDIT: WINK News

Ahead of Tropical Storm Helene, Southwest Florida residents are racing to prepare for potential flooding and high winds by stocking up on sandbags.

The sandbags are used as a barrier for diverting water away from homes and businesses from the rising tides and heavy rainfall.

Here are some locations in Lee, Charlotte and Collier counties where you can get sandbags:

Lee County

Fort Myers Beach

  • 2731 Oak St.
  • The sand for filling will be located at the end of Gulf Beach Road.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Bokeelia

  • 5700 Pine Island Rd. (Fire Station # 1).
  • Sand is staged at the Pine Island Little League field parking lot.
  • Sandbags are limited to 20 per resident.
  • Limited shovels will be provided at the sand pile.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Fort Myers – South Trail Fire & Rescue

  • 5531 Halifax Ave. (Station 63).
  • Max 20 per household.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Fort Myers Shores – Fire Protection & Rescue District

  • 10721 Palm Beach Blvd.
  • Crossroads Church.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

North Fort Myers – Bayshore Fire Rescue

  • 17350 Nalle Rd North Fort Myers, Florida 33917.
  • Limited shovels.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

North Fort Myers – Fire District

  • 2000 N. Recreation Parkway, North Fort Myers, FL 33903.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Sanibel

  • Station 171 – 2351 Palm Ridge Rd, Sanibel FL 33957 or 2401 Library Way (parking lot).
  • Quantity is limited.
  • A few shovels are out there, but it’s recommended that you bring your own.
  • Sanibel Fire & Rescue District
  • Sanibel, FL 33957

Bonita Springs – Fire Control and Rescue District

  • 27701 Bonita Grande Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 (Station 24).
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Estero

  • 20921 County Road, Estero, FL 33928 (Station 41).
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Lehigh Acres

  • 1000 Joel Blvd., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 (Station 101), and 3102 16th St. SW (Station 104).
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

San Carlos Park – Fire District Three Oaks Park

  • 18251 Three Oaks Pkwy., Fort Myers, FL 33912.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

Charlotte County

Englewood

  • South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road.
  • Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. 
  • Bags and sand will be provided.
  • Individuals are asked to bring their own shovels. 

Punta Gorda

  • 3130 Cooper St. (Utilities Entrance). The pile of sand is located near the flag poles.
  • Available to Punta Gorda residents.
  • There are bags and shovels available.

North Port

  • 1602 Kramer Way. The Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.
  • Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.
  • Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

Collier County

Naples

  • North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109 (in the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon parking lot), and 11565 Tamiami Trail East, Naples, FL 34113, Donna Fiala Eagles Lakes Community Park.
  • Wednesday at 8 a.m. until dusk.
  • Shovels are limited.
  • 10 bags per person.
  • Come prepared to fill your own sandbags.

