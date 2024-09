Punta Gorda post Tropical Storm Helene. Credit: WINK News

Charlotte County officials are asking people who have no immediate business or reason to be in the county to stay away as they continue to assess damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

“Don’t come to Charlotte County right now. Stay away,” said Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller at a news conference Friday.

He noted that air and search teams are still working in the area to assess the extent of the damage to the county.

On Thursday night and into Friday morning, he said emergency crews responded to over 200 calls for rescues.

He said there have been no confirmed deaths, but the assessment continues.

When asked about the level of water damage to homes from the flooding, he said county and city teams are continuing to work from air, land, and sea, but he expects a number “shortly.”

When asked about the number of homes damaged by flooding, Fuller said, “We do not have an exact number, though we do know it’s extensive.”

He said it was no surprise that most of the damage and flooding from storm surge was in the evacuation areas, like the barrier islands and low-lying areas like El Jobean and the City of Punta Gorda.

Fuller also warned residents with damage to beware of unlicensed contractors who could be out to scam those desperate to repair damage to their homes.

“It’s very important to ensure you see their license, their ability to actually operate as a business within the State of Florida … to do the work, the specific work that they’re being contracted to do,” Fuller said.

The county said it is continuing to coordinate with state and regional authorities to finalize the assessment of damage and those in need.