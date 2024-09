It seems like nearly every place on the water was left with significant damage. In Bonita Springs, storm surge pushed into the city.

On Friday, deputies guarded entry, and only residents or business owners were allowed back on the island while service trucks cleared the sand from the island.

Lines of cars formed out there all day Friday, and we had a chance to speak with some people returning to their homes.

We spoke with one lady who said she rode out Helene, and even though she fared OK, it brought back some nerve-racking memories for her.

“When we saw the water creeping up to a foot around our house, we were sick to our stomachs. We were gonna wake up to a house full of water,” she said.

Some still haven’t seen their home for the first time yet, and they are worried.