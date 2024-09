There are still several thousand neighbors in southwest Florida without power as of Saturday.

According to the Florida Power and Light outage map, Charlotte County still has almost 1300 homes without power. 

FPL said a customer assistance team will be at the Mid-County Regional Library parking lot in Port Charlotte on Saturday.

They will be there from 8:30 a.m. to dusk, providing customers with outage updates, drinking water and phone charging stations.

Additionally, there are over 800 outages in Lee County and more than 900 in Collier County.

FPL said 95% of people without power will have it restored by Sunday night.

As for LCEC, in Lee County, they report just under 600 people without power.

They also report zero outages for the neighbors in Charlotte and Collier counties.