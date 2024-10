Hurricane Helene ravaged many homes in Charlotte County, and now locals are getting ready for a potentially stronger Hurricane Milton.

Robert Hill came to his home on Bayshore Road on Monday afternoon to collect what he didn’t already lose in Hurricane Helene.

Hill said knowing Hurricane Milton is on its way is too much to take.

“It just breaks my heart. Everywhere I look, I have memories,” said Hill.

Eleven days ago, Helene left his home unlivable. Now, the rooms are dark and his belongings cover the floor.

“Inside the home, you can really see the damage that Helene did,” said Hill. “The door behind me off the hinges, all the wood paneling on the floor. It is still damp inside of this living room.”

Hill told WINK he would never be able to live in this home again. He and his wife Sherry are staying with a friend.

Now that Hurricane Milton is on the way, Hill isn’t prepping, he’s saying goodbye.

“Gonna be leaving so much behind,” said Hill. “Kind of got overwhelmed, so I didn’t want to talk…”

But Hill decided to talk to WINK News no matter how hard it may be.

He wanted to show others what happened to him, to his home in the hopes that maybe:

“Somebody else will get off better next time,” said Hill.

Hill’s home is one of many in Charlotte Harbor left ravaged by Helene.

WINK News has reached out to Charlotte County to find out when debris left in the community will be picked up.

A spokesman said crews are collecting the debris on Monday and Tuesday and will collect as much as possible.