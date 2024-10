CREDIT: CITY OF SANIBEL

Sanibel residents are being told not to use the water, as the process to restore services after Hurricane Milton continues.

The reasoning for this is that the sewer system could back up into your property until the city’s sanitary sewer system is restored.

You may use water outside your home to clean items, provided the water does not enter the sewer system.

A boil water advisory is currently active on the island.

LCEC is working to have the substation energized on Friday afternoon.

This will take time, as power will be restored throughout the island in stages. Once the substation is powered, crews will assess any additional line issues that may be identified.

To prepare for the possibility of an extended power outage, the City of Sanibel has requested additional generators to power the needed components of its sanitary sewer system. Some of that equipment arrived Friday and staff has started the installation process.

Curfew continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The boat ramp is also now open.