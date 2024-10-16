WINK News

Gale’s Gifts year-round Christmas store gears up for season

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
Credit: Gabby Occhino

Gale Griswold hoped she was onto something, opening a year-round Christmas specialty store. A year later, her instincts are paying off.

Gale’s Gifts opened Oct. 1, 2023, at Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers, near Dave & Busters on the north side of the shopping center in what years ago had been a Tommy Bahama store.

Griswold, a resident of Fort Myers since 1976, continues to make and sell Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, decorations and other gifts.

