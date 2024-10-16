Gale’s Gifts year-round Christmas store gears up for season

WINK News
Gale Griswold hoped she was onto something, opening a year-round Christmas specialty store. A year later, her instincts are paying off. Gale’s Gifts opened Oct. 1, 2023, at Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers, near Dave & Busters on the north side of the shopping center in what years ago had been a Tommy […]
The City of Marco Island Waterways Advisory Committee public meeting scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the Community Meeting Room, 51 Bald Eagle Dr, has been canceled.
The Department of Health in Collier County has been taking tests after Hurricane Milton to see if there were any signs of illnesses in the water.
If you need necessities after the recent impact of hurricanes Helene and Milton, Mobile Medical Clinics in Charlotte County can help.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and two motorcycles on Three Oaks Parkway.
The St. Michael and All Angels Church in Sanibel has miraculously evaded serious damage from hurricanes despite its lack of structural protection.
The Weather Authority is tracking an approaching cold front, which will bring cooler and breezier afternoon conditions.
If you suffered roof damage to your home from Hurricane Milton, you can now get help for free if you live in Charlotte or DeSoto counties.
People living in Englewood’s Indian Mound Park community are cleaning up what’s left of their homes.
Two people are in jail Tuesday night for the murder of 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson.
The National Weather Service got a firsthand look at what people in one Lee County neighborhood have been dealing with for a week.
The project aims to improve water quality and reduce flooding in city streets that often experience heavy rainfall.
At the South Seas Resort in Captiva, dozens of crews are working hard to restore power, remove trees and clear roads.
A tornado from Hurricane Milton left a Glades County community in pieces. WINK News has confirmed that the tornado that hit the Twin Lakes Resort was the strongest tornado ever recorded in southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
People on Fort Myers Beach were feeling the love on Tuesday. Harry Chapin Food Bank set up a distribution site on the island.
