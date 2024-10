In critical situations every second counts.

When a hurricane is smashing our shores, our first responders are often pulled off the streets for their safety. Now, there’s a better way to make sure information is readily available with a wearable device called “Hero-link“.

Currently, the devices are geared toward service professionals such as the military, firefighters, nurses, law enforcement, and others who risk their lives to save others.

But with some time, the founders tell WINK News they want to make it accessible to everyone.

First responders know how vital every second can be.

“We’re a primary responder. We go to situations unfortunately people have passed. We’re trying to get all their information,” said Daniel Barzykowski, CEO of Hero Link.

Information that could save a life. Something CEOs Sean O’keefe and Daniel Barzykowsk see firsthand as Charlotte County deputies.

“We want to make sure this was all accessible because these are the things we need immediately when seconds count.”

To protect their fellow heroes the team created Hero Link, saving lives on the front lines and from their garage.

Hurricane Milton hit southwest Florida so hard, to the point that officials recommended residents put their important information on their body parts.

“If you choose to stay find yourself a permanent marker, Write your names, Your date of birth, and your next of kin on your arm so we know who you are and who to contact,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel in a press conference prior to Milton.

The Hero link is a big game changer because, with just a tap of the phone to the bracelet, users can click through and see all of their medical history, medications, allergies, and emergency contacts.

This information is something the founders say has saved a lot of lives.

“We kind of equate it to like a tourniquet. You hope you never have to use that tourniquet, but if you need to, you want that there immediately, so you can use it,” said O’keefe.

A lifeline, they say, that saved a firefighter responding to a house fire in North Carolina.

“While inside, he fell through one of the floors while trying to save somebody, and then he became incapacitated or unconscious, and his team rescued him, pulled him out, and they were tapped onto his ‘Hero-Link’ band. They pulled up all of his stuff, his medical everything,” said O’keefe. “They were able to render aid to him successfully.”

A resource for first responders that lives up to the name.

“In this case, the band is the hero. You know, this is the link between the person wearing it and the people coming to save you,” said O’keefe.