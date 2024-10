FEMA is providing several resources to people impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton at the Regional Park Recreation Center in Punta Gorda.

These resources range from property repairs to business assistance.

Residents lined up and were ready to apply for federal assistance and learn about the resources available to them.

A representative for FEMA said the immediate need they’re seeing from people in this area is temporary housing needs.

With many homes still damaged by the storms, FEMA is providing assistance through funding options to defray the cost of hotel fees.

Since Friday, when the disaster recovery center opened in Charlotte County, several people have applied for federal assistance and disaster loans.

With Sunday being day three, Troy York, a FEMA representative, said he encourages everyone from all walks of life to take advantage of their direct resources.

“We want to help the folks get on the road to recovery as best we can,” said York. “And that’s why I said we have so many different programs, and we work not only with residential owners, but with renters. We work with insured, underinsured and uninsured. So there is really no category of person who’s not able to come in and avail themselves of the facility that the recovery center offers.”

For those who live in Charlotte County, the center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The center plans to be there for as long as they are needed.