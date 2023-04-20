WINK News

Watch Now
Home / 19 Lee County students honored at Do The Right Thing Awards

19 Lee County students honored at Do The Right Thing Awards

Reporter: Lois Thome Writer: Paul Dolan
Published: Updated:
Lee CountyTop FeaturedTop Stories

19 Lee County students were honored on Thursday for doing the right thing.

The “Do The Right Thing” Awards were held at the Lee County School District Board Room on Thursday. The program was run by the sheriff’s office and recognizes kids who made great

choices.

“When my friends are struggling, I help them and make sure they feel appreciated,” Michael Kuras, a student at Mirror Lakes Elementary, said.

Other students reported unsafe situations like weapons on campus, returned money they found, and befriended a child who was sad and sitting alone.

WINK News anchor Lois Thome was a speaker at the event.

The full list of the winners can be seen below:

  1. Payton Hart – Harns Marsh Elementary
  2. Maddison Hart – Harns Marsh Elementary
  3. Adelishia Cadet – Harns Marsh Elementary
  4. Michael Kuras – Mirror Lakes Elementary
  5. Johann Kangwa – Heights Elementary
  6. Hudson Jones – Heights Elementary
  7. Cristhian Martin – Varsity Lakes Middle
  8. Jaleeyah Caro-Liberata – Varsity Lakes Middle
  9. Miles Small – Athenian Academy Charter School
  10. A’layah Po’Well – Gateway Elementary
  11. Landon Raulerson – Tortuga Preserve Elementary
  12. Mason Garcia – River Hall Elementary
  13. Ava Bartz – Pine Island Elementary
  14. Levi Metz – Bayshore Elementary
  15. Mason Soriano – Bayshore Elementary
  16. Garrett Lewis – Bayshore Elementary
  17. Daniela Lara Mortarini – Sunshine Elementary
  18. Mayra Perez – Sunshine Elementary
  19. Jeremy Portillo – Sunshine Elementary

Click here to watch the award ceremony.

Copyright ©2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.