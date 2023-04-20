Cape Coral Fire Department rescues ducklings from drain

CCFD saving the ducklings that fell down the drain. CREDIT: CCFD

The Cape Coral Fire Department sprung into action recently, rescuing more than ten ducklings.

The Cape Coral Fire Department thanked WINK News Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt and WINK News viewer Heather for sharing the story about the dangerous rescue operation handled spectacularly by CCFD.

Ducklings safely rescued in a box. CREDIT: CCFD

The ducklings were simply going for a morning walk with Mama Duck when they fell through a drain in Cape Coral.

Without missing a beat, CCFD rescued all the ducklings that fell, returning them to the frantic and upset Mama Duck.

Mama Duck and the ducklings waddle off into the sunset happily ever after. CREDIT: CCFD

The whole family waddled off into the Cape Coral sunset to enjoy the rest of their day together as one big duck family.